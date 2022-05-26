Man jailed for rape and abuse of Derbyshire girls
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A man who repeatedly raped and sexually abused three teenage girls in Derbyshire has been jailed for 21 years.
Police said Paul Neave exploited, raped and abused the girls between 2004 and 2010 while living in the Erewash area.
They said the 51-year-old also filmed the abuse on a number of occasions.
He was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting five counts of raping a child and four charges of sexual activity with a child.
Derbyshire Police said Neave, of Winwick, Northamptonshire, coerced the girls into staying silent by giving them sweets or small amounts of money.
The force said that as the victims grew up, they realised how wrong Neave's actions were.
One of them reported him to the police and an investigation led to two others being identified.
'Behind bars'
He was arrested in March 2019 and later charged with sexual offences.
He pleaded guilty to nine offences - four counts of assaulting a female aged 13 or over by penetration, three counts of raping a girl aged 13, 14 or 15 and two counts of raping a girl under 13.
In addition to the prison sentence, Neave was given a restraining order, he was placed on the sex offenders register and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Det Con Tim Phillips, who led the investigation for Derbyshire Police, said: "This is a great outcome which reflects the severity of the offences Neave committed when the victims were vulnerable young girls.
"While they continue to live with the memories of what happened to them, I hope they will find some closure knowing that Neave is now behind bars."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.