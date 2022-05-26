Peak District National Park: Nature recovery project launched
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A project aimed at allowing nature to recover in a national park has been launched.
Natural England (NE) is working with farmers in the Peak District National Park to create a network of wildlife-rich habitats to encourage the movement of bees, butterflies and birds.
The Wye Valley project will create new habitats across an area of about 10,000 hectares.
NE said it hoped the work would allow populations to grow.
The project is one of five nature recovery projects (NRP) being launched by Natural England across the country.
The organisation said the NRPs would see newly created and restored wildlife-rich habitats to help wildlife populations move and thrive.
The Wye Valley project will see grazing fields planted with a mix of herbal and wildflower seeds, which are rich in nutrients for cattle while also providing a source of pollen and nectar.
'Encouraging wildlife'
The fields will create wildlife "stepping-stones" across the National Park, linking up existing protected Sites of Scientific Interest (SSSIs) and encouraging species to move freely through the area.
James Marshall, NE's area manager for the East Midlands said: "Many species like bees and butterflies are mobile and can travel a long distance, but they need pollen and nectar in the landscape to attract them to new areas.
"We have existing habitats at protected SSSIs but the area between is currently lacking the wildflowers needed to attract the migration of species.
"We are hoping this new nature recovery network will encourage the movement of these species and help populations to grow."
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is supporting the project by providing information, bird boxes and wildflower seeds to residents in the area.
The trust's regional manager David Savage said: "Our local communities play a vital role in the project and by encouraging wildlife in their own gardens they are helping it to thrive across the national park."
