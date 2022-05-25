Green light for Wayne Rooney to receive Freedom of Derby honour
By Sonia Kataria and Georgia Roberts
BBC News
- Published
Councillors have voted in favour of awarding Derby County manager Wayne Rooney the freedom of the city.
Rooney was put forward for the honour in recognition of his efforts to save the cash-strapped club from relegation.
He would join Rams legends like Brian Clough and Reg Harrison in being given the Freedom of Derby.
At a meeting, city councillors unanimously voted in favour of bestowing the honour, which will need to be ratified at a further meeting.
The former England and Manchester United striker has been praised by supporters for his ultimately unsuccessful quest to stave off relegation after the team were docked 21 points mid-season.
At Derby City Council's meeting on Wednesday, councillors hailed Rooney for his "great commitment" to the city and for "galvanising and revolutionising" the Rams fanbase.
Conservative councillor Jonathan Smale, who was among the councillors who put forward the motion, said "loyalty in football is hard to come by these days" and praised Rooney for doing an "exceptional job…lifting the hearts and minds of fans".
A proposed takeover of the club by American businessman Chris Kirchner is still being worked on.
