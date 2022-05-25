Dangerous driving arrest after van and car crash in Alvaston
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving after a crash in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said the crash - involving a white Vauxhall Astra estate van and Honda Jazz - occurred near Lidl, off Raynesway in Alvaston, on 19 May at about 20:15 BST.
Police added the driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, was held and later released under investigation.
Officers appealed for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage.
