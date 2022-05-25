Coroner investigating 'cold water therapy' death in Derbyshire river
A coroner has confirmed it is investigating the death of a woman who died after reportedly immersing herself in a river during cold water therapy.
Kellie Poole, 39, from Manchester, died after paramedics were called to attend a riverside in Derbyshire on 25 April.
Chesterfield Coroner's Court said it was looking into the death of Mrs Poole.
But a spokeswoman said there were "no plans for inquest at this present time".
At the time, The Sun reported the cold water session was run by Kevin O'Neill, of Breatheolution, whose previous clients include Coleen Rooney and actor Stephen Graham.
He told the newspaper: "I am heartbroken. I've not slept and I'm finding it hard to process. I cannot stop thinking about her family. It's tragic."
The business's website states the benefits of cold water therapy include helping sports injuries and anxiety.
It recommends acclimatising to the cold in showers, baths or cold tanks "before attempting to tackle the great outdoors", adding "safety is always first priority".
An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson previously said they were called to Bankside, in Bridgemont, at 15:43 BST on 25 April after a "caller reported a medical emergency".
Derbyshire Police also confirmed officers were called to the riverside by paramedics but "the woman sadly died at the scene".
"A file is being prepared for the coroner," a spokesperson added.
