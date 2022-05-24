Buxton cheesemaker eyes Mexico trade deal
A Derbyshire cheesemaker has set its sights on trading in Mexico.
The government has begun negotiations on a new UK-Mexico Free Trade Agreement.
Bradburys Cheese, from Buxton, was selected to present their produce at an event showcasing iconic British goods in London on Friday.
The cheese was sampled by ministers including International Trade Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan and her Mexican counterpart Tatiana Clouthier.
Bradburys Cheese, which was set up in 1884, sells to large supermarket retailers in the UK.
It only began exporting its produce in 2014 but now trades in 25 countries, including the USA, Canada, Dubai, Australia, Hong Kong, the Falkland Islands as well as many European countries.
Executive director George Paul said: "We have traded successfully on the growing image of brand Britain - British integrity, competence, and specifically quality.
"From our start in 2014, and through the challenging two years of Covid since March 2020 exports now account for 11% of this 138-year-old business and we've hardly started yet.
"We have a fully planned development export brief and Mexico is on that brief along with other territories, such as Japan, south east Asia, Caribbean and Chile."
The company also produces artisan cheese at its sites in Cropwell Bishop in Nottinghamshire, Blagdon in Newcastle, and Norwich.
'Trade deals vital'
A small number of businesses were selected from across the country to showcase British goods as negotiations began on Friday.
The event was attended by ministers, other British businesses and a travelling trade delegation made up of the 11 biggest companies in Mexico.
Secretary of State for International Trade Ms Trevelyan said: "This enhanced deal would transform our relationship with Mexico.
"Trade deals like this are vital to growing the economy to address the cost of living, as they support jobs, help businesses thrive and spur investment."
She added a successful deal would benefit UK companies of "all shapes and sizes".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.