Derby's new Moorways sport facility impresses athletes
A former Olympic swimmer was among those to attend the opening of a £42m sports complex.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Moorways Sports Village in Derby took place on Saturday.
Mark Foster - who won world, European and Commonwealth titles - said he was excited to see the new pool.
Perri Shakes-Drayton, who won two world medals in athletics, said the facilities were "very impressive" and encouraged others to exercise.
Shakes-Drayton, who retired from athletics in 2020, was part of the British 4x400m quartet.
On the opening day, staff at the facility put her through her paces with a series of challenges, including seeing how fast she could run 400m on the treadmill.
She said: "I wasn't fortunate enough to have this facility while growing up and starting my athletics career. The gym is very impressive."
She might be retired, but Shakes-Drayton said she still enjoyed a workout.
"It really helps with your mental health," she said.
"We are not asking you to become the next Olympics athlete - if you can, even better but just do it for yourself and your new health."
Foster - a six-time world championship winner - said the pool was a facility the people of Derby should embrace.
"I get excited by swimming pool," he said. "It's really important because we're closing so many facilities."
The Derby North MP Amanda Solloway was also part of the Moorways opening celebrations.
She said it was a "truly unique facility" and an asset to the community.
