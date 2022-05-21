Moorways Sports Village: Stars to attend official opening
Sports stars, including a six-time Paralympic medallist, are set to attend the opening of a £42m sports complex in Derby.
Moorways Sports Village has an Olympic-sized swimming pool and water park.
Among the swimming stars present for the opening will be six-time Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox and six-time world championship winner Mark Foster.
Derby City Council said it could not wait for people to use the new facility.
The existing Moorways Stadium next door is also part of the complex.
Other famous faces present will include Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ross Davenport, Jamie Knight - football freestyler and Guinness World Record holder - heptathlete Niamh Emerson and representatives from Derby County Women's football club.
Each of the stars will be enlisted to host classes and skills sessions during the day for the community.
Everyone Active will operate the council-owned facility.
Simon Morgan, the company's contract manager, said: "We are so excited to open the doors and believe the huge programme of activities and celebrity involvement will prove the ideal way to celebrate with the whole community.
"We want to show as many people as possible the superb facility on their doorstep, which has something for everyone, no matter what your age, interests or ability."
The council has said Queen's Leisure Centre, which has the largest public swimming pool in the city, faces closure once the sports village opens.
Claire Davenport, the city council's director of leisure, culture and tourism, said: "After we cut the ribbon, we can't wait for everyone to see and use the fantastic facilities that we're providing at Moorways Sports Village."
