Eckington: Four arrested after disturbance at car wash
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A number of people were assaulted during a disturbance at a car wash, police have said.
Derbyshire Police said it happened at Splash Hand Car Wash in Dronfield Road, Eckington, at about 08:30 BST on Friday.
Two cars then left the premises before a crash occurred and a fight between a group of men followed.
Four men have been arrested "in connection with these incidents", the force added.
It is believed the collision between a black Audi Q5 and a white VW Tiguan took place in Ashmore Avenue before the fight broke out.
The men then got back into the cars and drove a short distance to Ravencar Road, where a further disturbance took place, police said.
A force spokesperson added the incidents were "believed to be isolated and with no wider concern for public safety".
Anyone with any information, or relevant mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, has been asked to contact officers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.