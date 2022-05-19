Red Arrows pilot's widow to finish challenges in Spitfire
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
The widow of a Red Arrows pilot killed in an air crash is due to complete the last of 10 challenges she is doing to mark 10 years since his passing.
Dr Emma Egging is set to fly over Northamptonshire in a Spitfire.
She has previously completed the 20-mile Edale climb in Derbyshire and run 33 miles along the Nottingham-Grantham canal.
Flt Lt Jon Egging died in August 2011, aged 33, when his Hawk T1 aircraft crashed at the Bournemouth Air Show.
He flew with the Royal Air Force's aerobatics team at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
As a result of his death, the Jon Egging Trust (JET) was founded to inspire young people.
Dr Egging said: "I feel incredibly privileged to be flying in such an iconic aircraft as my final challenge."
She will be flying in formation with other trust supporters in four extra aircraft piloted by the Blades Aerobatic Team.
Her challenges have so far raised more than £70,000 for the trust, which offers courses to children who are struggling in school in the hope it will inspire young people and improve their confidence.
Blades pilot James McMillan - himself a former Red Arrows pilot - said the team was delighted to be supporting Dr Egging in her final event.
"It will be a huge privilege to accompany Emma on her final challenge," Mr McMillan said.
"As a member of the Red Arrows in 2012, I have seen what an incredible difference the charity makes to young people's lives.
"As a friend of Jon's, I know how passionate he was about inspiring young people to be more than they think their circumstances in life will allow, and he would be incredibly proud of what JET have achieved."
