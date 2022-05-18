Thieves steal Ashgate Hospice delivery van from car park
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
Thieves have stolen a hospice delivery van from a car park used by nurses caring for patients.
Ashgate Hospice said the Ford Transit Luton van was taken from its site in Old Brampton, Chesterfield, between 23:15 and 23:30 BST on Monday.
The van is used to deliver and collect charitable donations to and from its supporters.
The hospice added CCTV footage, recorded from the outside of its site, captured the theft.
Peter Stone, director of income generation at Ashgate Hospice, said the loss of the van was "so disheartening and upsetting".
Mr Stone added: "We rely on the goodwill of our generous supporters across the region and to think someone would do such a thing is a real disappointment to not only us, but to our supporters too."
The charity said it would be able to continue fulfilling orders and deliveries thanks to the donation of a similar van from a local business at a discounted price.
Residents have been asked to remain vigilant, as the van "could potentially be used to purport the work of the hospice's retail team".
Anyone with any information has been urged to contact Derbyshire Police on 101.
