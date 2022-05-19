Rolls-Royce Submarines academy to train 200 nuclear engineers a year
By Ben Truslove
BBC News
- Published
Rolls-Royce Submarines is to launch a nuclear skills academy to train 200 engineers every year .
The firm, based in Raynesway, Derby, has provided the power for all of the Royal Navy's nuclear submarines for the past 60 years.
It has joined with industry and education experts to create the specialist centre in the city and increase nuclear capability in the UK.
Rolls-Royce said the academy was part of a UK-wide "nuclear renaissance".
The new centre will train 200 apprentices every year, for at least the next 10 years, in a project supported by the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, the National College for Nuclear, the University of Derby and Derby City Council.
Steve Carlier, president of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said he was "immensely proud" his hometown was increasing the region's reputation for engineering excellence.
"We are proud of our unique nuclear capability and we are fortunate enough to have some of the smartest minds on the planet working for us. But we must maintain this capability if we want to continue to innovate and evolve.
"The UK is embarking on a nuclear renaissance and we are determined to make the East Midlands the home of nuclear expertise for decades to come," he added.
The academy will offer four apprentice courses offering "debt-free" higher education qualifications while being paid a salary.
