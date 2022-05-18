Wayne Rooney in line for Freedom of Derby honour
By Samantha Noble and Nigel Slater
Wayne Rooney could be given the Freedom of Derby if councillors approve calls for him to be bestowed the honour.
The Derby County manager would join club legends like Brian Clough and former player Reg Harrison in receiving the honorary title.
The Freedom of the City is awarded by a local council to either an individual or military unit in recognition of their exceptional service to the city.
Derby City Council will discuss the idea at a meeting on 25 May.
Despite the Rams suffering relegation to League One after being placed into administration and being docked 21 points, Rooney has received praise for the way he has led the team.
The motion has been called by councillor Steve Hassall and seconded by his fellow councillor Jonathan Smale, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council motion to be considered states the club's "unprecedented uncertainty and challenging times" had been a "worrying and troubling time for supporters and non-supporters alike".
It adds: "It has not gone unnoticed that Wayne Rooney has been steadfast in his loyalty, support and determination to ensure he and the team remain committed to both the club and fans.
"Wayne Rooney has demonstrated that his integrity, passion and unquestionable loyalty for Derby County Football Club, fans and the city is absolute and we could not have asked for a better figurehead to champion our cause and lead in all senses of the word, during such perilous times.
"To Wayne Rooney, this city gives its wholehearted thanks and in recognition of our gratitude we would like to bestow one of our oldest and highest honours to someone we are all proud to say is one of our own. Wayne Rooney you are a Ram."
