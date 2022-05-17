Former Derby Toys R Us unit to reopen next month
- Published
A former Toys R Us store in Derby is to welcome back shoppers for the first time in more than four years.
The large unit at the city's Wyvern retail park has stood empty since the retailer went out of business in 2018.
But now the store is to be used by camping firm Go Outdoors, with a launch event to take place on 18 June.
Alterations to the building are under way ahead of the reopening, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The new outlet will replace Go Outdoors's existing store in Ascot Drive.
The reopening follows the arrival of a new M&S Simply Food shop close by and a Tim Horton's drive-thru coffee shop, which is due to open soon.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.