Parents hit with Covid fines after teenage party in Derbyshire
By Gavin Bevis and Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
Several parents were fined after their teenage children went to a party in breach of Covid restrictions.
Details of the raid in January 2021 have emerged in court documents released to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It said officers were called to a holiday let in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire, following reports of a party.
At the time, the country was under lockdown with such gatherings banned.
Two males answered the door and claimed no-one else was at the Manchester Road property.
One showed the officers tools from his car and claimed he was an electrician working locally who had asked the occupants if he could stay.
However officers spotted people peeking through the blinds and found there were 10 people present, including eight under the age of 18.
Fines of £200 were issued to party attendees and parents of the under-age revellers over the next few days.
Three of the fines were not paid and were subsequently increased to more than £1,700 by magistrates later in the year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.