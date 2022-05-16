Motorists warned of flooding on Derbyshire roads
Motorists are being advised to drive with caution after heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police said there was flooding on the A610 Ripley Road, near the A6 Derby Road, in Ambergate.
The force said water from the hill was reported to have made its way down to the road, which could affect the A6, adding officers were at the scene.
Officers also advised drivers to "take extra care" on the M1 due to standing water on the motorway.
In addition to the flooding, a burst watermain has been reported on Crich Road in Fritchley, which has closed the road.
Police said on Twitter it had shut Crich Road, between Allen Lane and after the Fritchley Lane junction, and Fritchley Lane was closed to all traffic as a result.
