School gets railway carriage classroom to mark 300th anniversary
By Sonia Kataria
A school has been given a repurposed train carriage for a classroom to mark its 300th anniversary.
The former first-class InterCity carriage has now terminated at Richardson Endowed Primary School, in Smaller, Derbyshire.
The Richardson Express has a library, a break-out area, and an additional learning space.
Students said it was "magical" to have it in the playground and an "amazing" gift to mark the major milestone.
Year 5 and 6 students said they were "speechless" to hear they were getting a train carriage for a classroom.
Some said they "loved" the library, which was once a disabled toilet.
The students added the original seats were "comfy" and it was useful to have power points at each table for computer work.
The train carriage will also play a major part in the school's teaching of STEM-based subjects, helping to tell the story of Britain's railway.
The unique teaching facility was an idea from head teacher Kate Mason, who said: "Seeing the children's faces was magical. They are so excited to come on it and learn here.
"It has long been a passion of mine to provide the children a unique and inspirational learning space.
"Seeing that dream become a reality is amazing."
It was donated by Derby-based rail company Porterbrook, fitted and transported by local companies and the track was installed by Network Rail.
Ms Mason thanked the "wonderful and supportive" companies, adding they made the "major project happen".
Kevin Eley, from Porterbrook, said: "It's all about the children and seeing the whole effort across the supply chain has been worth it in the end to delivery it to the school."
Steve Hughes, of Network Rail, said: "Railway coaches are built to serve, so when they've finished their job carrying passengers, it's brilliant to see them given a new lease of life as unique learning spaces for young people."
The carriage was originally built at Litchurch Lane works in Derby in 1985 and has travelled millions of miles across the UK.
