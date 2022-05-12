Derby's parking fine hotspots revealed by council
By Gavin Bevis & Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
More parking fines have been given out in Babington Lane in Derby over the past two years than any other street in the city, new figures have shown.
Derby City Council was asked in a Freedom of Information request to name the five city roads where the most parking fines had been issued.
Babington Lane topped the list with 1,770 penalty charge notices (PCN) given out in the two years to April.
The road connects to St Peter's Street in the city centre.
Osmaston Road was second with 1,430 PCNs issued over the same period, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Normanton Road (1,394), Harriet Street (1,085) and Lyndhurst Street (1,042) completed the list.
The Freedom of Information request was submitted by a member of the public.
While the figures related to parking fines, new data has shown Derby City Council earned £1,943,088 from motorist fines in 2021.
This includes penalties for other offences, including driving in bus lanes.
