Chicks at risk as two male harriers go missing in Peak District
- Published
Ten rare chicks could be lost in the Peak District after two male hen harriers have gone missing, a wildlife trust said.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said the disappearance of two adults led to nests in South Yorkshire being abandoned, each containing five eggs.
A spokesman said the news was "devastating" for conservationists.
One of England's most persecuted birds, pairs have been breeding in the Peak District in recent years.
Dave Savage, from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said this was a "huge" loss for the Peak District, which has seen seven successful nestings in 24 years.
"Whilst we don't yet know the reason these birds have disappeared, the extensive history of wildlife crime in the Peak District means we're extremely concerned about what happened," he said.
"We're working hard to ensure the uplands are a much better place for hen harriers, for wildlife and for people, but this is a real step backwards for hen harriers in the Peak District."
