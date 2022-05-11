Darley Abbey toll bridge to close due to risk of collapse
A historic toll bridge is to be closed after "serious public safety concerns" were uncovered by inspectors.
Derby City Council said a recent examination of Darley Abbey toll bridge found it was at risk of collapse.
The authority said it was "exercising its emergency powers" to prevent pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles accessing the bridge from Old Lane.
Council officials are also asking the land-owners to prevent access from the other end of the site.
Access to the bridge will be blocked from 06:30 BST on Friday, with a date for reopening yet to be confirmed.
The council said it would stay closed "for the foreseeable future".
The bridge at Darley Abbey dates back to 1783, when Walter Evans built a cotton mill by the weir on the River Derwent.
An octagonal gatehouse to the mill became used as the toll house and a toll was reintroduced in 2010, with motorists charged £1 per crossing.
