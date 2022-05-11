Stephenson Memorial Hall: Cash boost for venue's £17.5m refurbishment
A council has been awarded a £695,000 grant to help refurbish a Grade II-listed venue in a town.
Chesterfield Borough Council is overseeing a £17.5m project to transform the Stephenson Memorial Hall in St Mary's Gate over the next two years.
The building houses the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum.
The grant, from Arts Council England, will fund a new ventilation system in the auditorium.
The borough council announced earlier this year the hall would close for two years to allow it to be renovated and extended, while retaining original features.
This project is part of the council's revitalisation plans for the town centre and is being paid for in part with £11m from £20m received from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Kate Sarvent, the borough council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "It's fantastic news that we've received more support for our multimillion-pound refurbishment of the Stephenson Memorial Hall.
"This funding will help ensure we realise our ambitions of creating an accessible cultural experience."
