Derbyshire woman trampled by cows lives 'in a cage' of pain
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A woman who nearly died after being trampled by cows says her injuries feel as if she is living in a metal cage.
Pip Peacock, 64, was attacked by the animals while walking her dog Buster on a public footpath near the village of Sheldon, Derbyshire, in September 2019.
She suffered multiple injuries, including 34 breaks to her ribs. Buster sadly died in the attack.
Mrs Peacock needed extensive surgery and had 17 titanium plates fitted to support her rib cage.
'Tiring'
"I suffered life-changing injuries and have been in constant pain ever since, the worst pain being around my ribs," she said.
"I think it's very tiring, very wearying to have chronic pain. It's like never feeling well, I suppose. Some days, I can do more than others.
"There are ways I can distract myself - knitting is one. Walking is another. The pain is still there, but because it's such repetitive movements, it distracts me.
"I try really hard not to talk about my pain to my friends unless it's really bad, and then I might ask them to pray for me, but I try to focus on what I can do and not what I can't do."
In 2021 she walked 1,000 miles to raise money for the Air Ambulance Service which she credits with saving her life.
BBC research suggests 26% of people in the UK are in chronic pain, with millions not being given the support and treatment they need.
Mrs Peacock said: "Basically it feels like I'm in a metal cage. Sometimes it feels like it's getting tighter. Sometimes it feels like it's being stretched out, with me attached to it.
"I don't know if there is anything they can do for me. I'm seeing a pain management consultant, so I'll see what he suggests. If I stay at this level, it's tolerable but as I age it could get a lot worse.
"That's not a nice thought, but I try not to think about that."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.