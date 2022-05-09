Driver arrested after crash leaves car on edge of bridge
A suspected drug-driver had a lucky escape when he lost control of his car and smashed through a bridge wall.
Derbyshire Police shared photos of the driver's Seat Leon on the edge of the bridge in Calver shortly after 23:00 BST on Sunday.
The Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said the driver - who tested positive for cocaine - escaped the vehicle via the passenger side.
A 20-year-old man, from Sheffield, was detained by officers.
He has since been released under investigation pending toxicology results, the force said.
