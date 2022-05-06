Derby election results: Conservatives lose ground to Labour
The Conservatives remain the largest party in Derby but with fewer councillors and still without overall control.
The Tories lost two seats, while Labour gained two and the Liberal Democrats lost one.
Derby City Council now has 18 Conservatives, 16 Labour, eight Lib Dems, six Reform councillors and three independents.
Turnout for voting this year was 31.5 per cent.
In total, Labour won seven seats, the Tories took five, Lib Dem two, and Reform two, with one independent elected.
It is the last time the city council will elect a third of all its members, with 17 of 51 seats contested this year.
