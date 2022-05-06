Ukrainian LGBT refugees to arrive at Derbyshire home
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A couple who offered to give a home to LGBT refugees from Ukraine have said they are due to arrive in the UK later.
Sarah and Helen Barley-McMullen, from Belper, Derbyshire, made contact with a couple who fled Kyiv in March.
The two women - one of whom is Russian - have been staying in Berlin awaiting visas and paperwork to allow them to travel to the UK.
Sarah said: "We are so relieved and absolutely over the moon."
The couple - Yulia and Tatiana - have been together for 10 years.
They worked as translators in Ukraine until they were forced to flee.
'No-brainer'
Sarah said: "They are exhausted. They said that when they left Kyiv, they could hear the bombs. They both only took a rucksack and a bag each of belongings, so they could run if they needed to.
"They are very keen to support other refugees in Derbyshire with their translation skills."
Sarah said she and her wife offered them a home because they feared LGBT refugees may face additional persecution.
Sarah said: "When you think of the trauma people from Ukraine are going through, it was a no-brainer for us.
"We are happy to give a home to anybody but we wanted to shine a spotlight on LGBT refugees."
The couple have also set up a Facebook group called Out!standing for Ukraine where people can offer support for LGBT refugees.
Yulia and Tatiana were helped in their journey to the UK by Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire Pauline Latham.
She said: "I am delighted that the LGBT Ukrainians have made it to Belper.
"I know they will receive a very warm welcome there.
"My team have been doing an amazing job helping with visas and supporting British families and Ukrainian families through a very difficult period."