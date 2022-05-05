Killamarsh: Trial for man accused of murdering mum and children postponed
- Published
The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and three children has been postponed.
Terri Harris, 35, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, his 11-year-old sister Lacey Bennett and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire on 19 September.
Damien Bendall is charged with four counts of murder and one count of rape.
His trial was due to start on 9 May but is now expected to begin in October.
Mr Bendall, 32, also of Chandos Crescent, appeared at the hearing at the Old Bailey by video-link from Wakefield Prison.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a potential new trial date from 4 October at Derby Crown Court, to be confirmed later.
Bendall was further remanded into custody.
