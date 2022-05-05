Seven Derbyshire care homes axed by council despite protests
By Greig Watson & Christina Massey
BBC News
- Published
Seven council-run care homes are to shut despite a campaign to save them.
Conservative-run Derbyshire County Council the homes were not fit for purpose and needed urgent repairs costing an estimated £31m.
Opposition groups and unions had said the move threatened the wellbeing of residents and jobs of staff.
But at a meeting on Thursday, the council cabinet approved the plans, saying it was an "incredibly difficult decision".
A report said there were 65 residents affected and the estimated cost of relocating them to independent sector facilities was more than £2m.
The affected homes are:
- Ladycross House, Sandiacre
- Beechcroft, West Hallam
- East Clune, Clowne
- Holmlea, Tibshelf
- The Spinney, Brimington
- Goyt Valley House, New Mills
- Gernon Manor, Bakewell
The fate of the homes has been a matter of debate for years, with the council performing a U-turn on earlier plans to shut them in 2020.
Earlier this year, the authority launched a consultation on the homes but shortly after, the council announced residents would have to be moved out by September regardless of its outcome.
'Betrayed'
It said the homes were in such poor condition that "invasive work" such as rewiring and refitting of bathrooms was needed.
Ed Fordham, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, had told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "This report is a death nail for a number of care homes."
Dr Joan Dixon, leader of the Labour group, said many elderly residents and their families felt "betrayed" by the move.
Up to 204 staff (132 full-equivalent roles) are now facing redundancy, a union had earlier said.
Unison said members had been kept "in the dark" about their futures.
The council has said it will commence a consultation with affected staff on 16 May.
Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult care, said: "This has been an incredibly difficult decision and not one we have made lightly.
"We understand how upsetting this has been for everyone involved but our priority has always been for the safety and wellbeing of our residents, their families and our staff.
"We listened to people's views but carrying out the work - including an invasive rewire at each home - with people still living in them simply wasn't viable."
The council said it would support current residents to move to local, suitable and reasonable alternatives for their care or alternative accommodation of their choice.
