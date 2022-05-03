High Peak groups invited to bid for climate change cash
- Published
Groups are being urged by a council to apply for cash to fund climate change projects in Derbyshire.
High Peak Borough Council said the grants, worth up to £500 each, were part of its commitment to reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.
Individuals seeking to make a difference to the environment are also eligible to apply for the funding.
The council has published a list of possible climate change initiatives on its website.
They include planting trees, sustainable food projects and green travel schemes.
Jean Todd, executive councillor for climate change, said: "I hope that this will encourage people to turn their ideas into actions and I look forward to seeing the innovative and creative projects that result from this extra help."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.