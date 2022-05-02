Chesterfield dispersal order over anti-social behaviour concerns
- Published
A dispersal order is in place in parts of Chesterfield over concerns in anti-social behaviour.
It covers the town centre and areas around Technique Stadium, including Whittington Moor, Stonegravels, Newbold and Tapton, until midnight on Monday.
Derbyshire Police said events in the town and the Chesterfield FC home fixture "may make for a busier than normal" bank holiday.
Officers will have additional powers to disperse people from those areas.
Police can also impose short-term bans on individuals returning to a specified area, and take anyone under 16 home if they are involved in anti-social behaviour.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.