Welcome event in Derbyshire for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
A welcome event for Ukrainian families is taking place in Derbyshire.
Ashbourne Elim Church is hosting the event which will give the refugees and their hosts chance to meet others in similar situations.
At the get-together, there will be information for families about jobs, English courses, and the local area.
Church minister and event organiser Adam Venables said: "We thought one of the best ways we can help was to create a community of people."
Mr Venables, who is part of the Ashbourne for Ukraine forum, which has previously sent donations to Poland, said: "The main goal was to create relationships so people can see there are other people in the same boat.
"We have coffee and cake, and someone coming to talk about English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses."
He added a local shop would also be there to offer Ukrainian children a free pair of shoes.
Mr Venables, who organised the event with his wife Vanessa, who is a church pastor, added: "For us, it is our faith that has led us to do this but we have been amazed how the whole community has come together to support those in need."
He said they had also put together welcome packs - including details about doctors surgeries, schools, and shops - as well as host packs for the families housing the refugees.