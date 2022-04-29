John Port Spencer Academy: Victory for parents over 'dangerous' route
By Gavin Bevis and Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
A council is to provide buses between a village and a secondary school after a campaign by parents led to the walking route being declared hazardous.
The 1.7 mile (2.7km) walk between Hilton and John Port Spencer Academy in Etwall, Derbyshire, involves crossing two slip roads and a roundabout.
A campaign led by Emma Watson saw the route assessed by the county council and highways officials.
As a result, the authority has now agreed to provide buses.
Hundreds of pupils aged between 11 and 18 walk to the school each day from Hilton, which has expanded rapidly due to new homes being built.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the route is almost entirely unlit with virtually no protective barriers or traffic lights.
After concerns, were raised by Ms Watson and other parents, a review of the route was carried out by National Highways last year.
The review panel concluded the route was "not unsafe with care and diligence" but this has now been over-turned by Alex Dale, the county council's cabinet member for education, who declared it officially "hazardous".
As a result, any students who, using an alternative to the A50 route, have to walk more than three miles to get to John Port, will be eligible for travel assistance.
The decision was welcomed by Ms Watson and her fellow campaigners.
"I am so grateful Alex Dale has used common sense and overturned the panel's decision on Hilton's hazardous route to school," she said.
"The support from the community shows that people can be heard when it really matters, but it should not take so long or be so hard to do."
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "The direct outcome of this decision is that buses will be provided to enable pupils to get to John Port Spencer Academy safely.
"However, beyond the immediate solution of providing buses we want to see safety improvements for pedestrians crossing the slip roads so the route can be reassessed and buses are no longer required."
National Highways safety engineering team leader, Greg Payne said: "Safety is always our top priority and we understand the concerns of those crossing at this location.
"We have already carried out maintenance work in the area including vegetation clearance to make sure visibility is clear for drivers and to ensure road markings are in good condition.
"We continue to work closely with Derbyshire County Council to monitor the location."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.