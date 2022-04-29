Benson the rottweiler rescued from Derbyshire quarry ledge

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue
Fire crews have been trained in specialist rope rescue techniques

A dog has been rescued by fire crews from a precarious ledge in an old Derbyshire quarry.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said team were called to Hold Road, Hackney in Matlock at 11:30 BST on Wednesday.

Benson, a two-and-a-half-year-old rottweiler, had fallen from the top of a cliff but luckily had come to rest only part of the way down.

Using specialist rope rescue techniques, the crews soon had Benson with all four paws on solid ground.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue
Benson fell over the cliff edge but managed to stay on a ledge part way down

The relieved dog was checked over and found to be uninjured.

Derbyshire fire and rescue
Benson had time to thank his rescuers

