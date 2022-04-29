Chesterfield: Group steals man's electric bike
- Published
Dashcam footage is being sought after a cyclist's electric bike was stolen by a group of men.
Derbyshire Police said the theft happened on the Holmebrook Valley Trail in Chesterfield on Wednesday night.
The cyclist, who was in his 20s, told officers he was approached by the group near the junction of Monkey Park and Chester Street at about 22:30 BST.
They stole the Sur-Ron pedal assisted e-bike and left in the direction of Chester Street.
The force said it wanted to hear from any drivers in the area at the time who may have seen the distinctive-looking bike.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.