Belper World Heritage site mill museum to close
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A museum at the heart of a World Heritage site is set to close after losing council funding.
Strutt's North Mill Museum in Belper, Derbyshire, has celebrated the area's industrial heritage for 25 years.
But Amber Valley Borough Council has withdrawn a grant worth almost £50,000 and the museum will close in September.
John Layton, chair of Belper North Mill Trust, said they were disappointed but hoped something might be salvaged for the future.
The space will instead be let out for commercial use from October.
The Grade I listed mill building, mostly dating from 1804, is described as one of the most important at the World Heritage site.
The museum contains machinery and memorabilia relating to textile production and the Strutt family, who built a manufacturing complex there.
But Mr Layton said keeping the museum running was not financially viable without outside help.
Hopes for future
"We couldn't continue operating without that grant," he said.
"We did our best to find alternative funds but it is very difficult to bridge a gap of £50,000 for a charity of our size.
"We could have dipped into reserves but that would have just been deferring the inevitable."
Mr Layton said the reserves were being saved for possible future funding bids and they were hoping to maintain limited public access.
The museum's collections may be put into storage or returned to owners, depending on the outcome of discussions.
Amber Valley Borough Council has been approached for comment.
