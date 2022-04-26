Safety measures in place as bird flu confirmed at Ilkeston premises
Safety restrictions are being put in place after bird flu was confirmed at an unnamed site near Ilkeston.
Derbyshire County Council said chickens, ducks and geese have been confirmed as carrying the H5N1 strain.
It comes after an outbreak was confirmed at Straw's Bridge country park in nearby West Hallam.
A 3km (1.86 mile) protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place to try to stop the disease spreading.
The county council said its trading standards officers are working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Nottinghamshire County Council to inform local residents about where the protection zone is.
Carol Hart, cabinet member for health and communities, said: "It's really important that they identify anyone who has birds and ensure they know about the restrictions and follow the rules to the letter.
"The risk to public health is low but people travelling into the 10km zone need to be aware of the outbreak."
