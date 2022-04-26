Derbyshire landslip road to close until autumn for repairs
Nearly two miles (3km) of a Derbyshire road will be closed for five months for work to fix a landslip.
The A5004 at Long Hill near Whaley Bridge first moved in 2016 and traffic lights have kept traffic away from the edge of the road since December 2019.
The county council said contractors would have to dig 6m (19.6ft) down to bedrock to put in a reinforced earth retaining wall.
The project is scheduled to be completed by 25 September.
While the work takes place the road will be closed between Buxton Road near Shallcross to Fernilee, with signed diversions in place.
It has been scheduled to avoid work taking place on the A6 in Buxton, as this is the diversion route, officials said.
Several roads in Derbyshire have experienced long term problems with landslips involving complex repair projects.
