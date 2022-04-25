Goose shot through wing with arrow in Derbyshire
- Published
A goose has been shot with a bow and arrow, prompting an appeal by police.
The Canada goose was found on Thursday on the River Wye in the Derbyshire Peak District with the arrow, which measured about 2ft (60cm) long, piercing its wing.
Police said the bird, which was unable to fly, was captured by the river keeper near Water-cum-Jolly Dale.
The arrow was successfully removed by the RSPCA and it is hoped the goose will make a full recovery.
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said on Facebook: "Shooting any animal with an arrow is illegal and, in this case, downright cruel.
"Had it not been found it would have succumbed to starvation, infection or predation with no chance."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.