Investigation into fire at terraced houses in Normanton
An investigation into the cause of a fire at a row of four terraced houses is set to start.
Derbyshire Police reported the blaze on Blackmore Road, Normanton, on social media just after 18:40 BST on Saturday.
The fire service said it sent six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene and people were asked to avoid the area.
Police said nobody had been hurt and the road, which was closed, had now reopened.
