Butts Quarry: Longstanding Derbyshire motocross venue to close
By Simon Hare & Ben Truslove
BBC News
- Published
A 60-year-old motocross venue will close after its owners said noise restrictions meant they can no longer operate.
Barry Dring, owner of Butts Quarry in Ashover, Derbyshire, said the new council limits on when races can take place had made it hard to stage events.
He described the decision as "devastating".
North East Derbyshire District Council said it would work with the owners to help them comply with the notice.
The council introduced new noise restrictions after complaints in recent years from neighbours.
From 1 August, the site will be permitted to operate no more than 14 days per year and for five hours of that day.
The previous notice allowed for nine hours a day for 28 days of the year.
"The council will work with the site owners to support compliance with the requirements of the notice," a spokesperson said.
But Mr Dring, who attracted 16,000 signatures to an online petition in support of the venue, said he had "no option" but to close, leaving him "devastated".
"We've got another two days and then we're done. I don't understand why after 60 years they want to shut it and now just as we're on the cusp of going electric," he said.
"People think the countryside is a quiet place but it is often not that way. We've got farms, we've got nearby roads that create noise 24/7."
Rosie Rowett, 22, has ridden at the site since she was four years old and is now a top-ranked international competitor.
"This was the main place I came with my dad when I was little," she said.
"It's a place for beginners and expert riders and all levels between so I train here quite regularly for my events - it would be very sad if it were to close."
Mr Dring said he hoped to challenge the order and was considering a court appeal.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.