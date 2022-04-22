Killamarsh: Trial date for man accused of murdering mum and children
A new trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a woman and three children.
Terri Harris, 35, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, his 11-year-old sister Lacey Bennett and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire on 19 September.
Damien Bendall, 32, also of Chandos Crescent, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of rape.
His trial is due to start on 9 May.
Mr Bendall was not required to enter any pleas during his pre-trial appearance at Derby Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody after being told the start of his trial had been pushed back from 4 May.
