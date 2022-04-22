Can of Tizer dated 1975 found in Peak District
- Published
A national park has appealed for people to take home their litter after a ranger found a drinks can from the 1970s.
On Facebook the park said the "eagle-eyed" worker spotted the can of Tizer, dated 1975, near Castleton in the Derbyshire Peak District.
"Just goes to show how long discarded metal cans last", it said.
Visitors have now been urged to "to be #PeakDistrictProud and take your litter home with you".
'Distress to wildlife'
Tom Marshall, from the Peak District National Park's communications team said: "Whilst our social media pages have since been filled with comments of fond memories of this particular soft drink, it's sad to realise the can had already been sat in the Peak District landscape long before our ranger, Anna - who discovered it - was even born.
"Our rangers might not be wearing flares any more, but today our teams still collect around 40 tonnes of rubbish and litter from across our own sites and car parks alone each year, at a cost that could cover an extra ranger to take care of the National Park.
"Litter not only looks 'rubbish' in our countryside, but has the potential to cause distress to wildlife or act as a source of fire too."
The can, found at Brockett Booth plantation, features an offer for fans to send in 80p by cheque or postal order to claim a Tizer T-shirt, with the closing date of 28 June 1975.
Tizer is still made by soft drinks firm AG Barr.
According to the company's website, its name originally comes from the phrase "Tizer the Appetiser" and was first launched in 1924 by Fred and Tom Pickup of Manchester, when it was known as "Pickup's Appetise".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.