Family of horse rider who died raise £20,000 in charity bike ride

By Jennifer Harby
BBC News

Family handout
Danni Meehan died after falling from her horse

Friends and relatives of a horse rider who died in an accident have raised more than £20,000 through a charity bike event.

Danni Meehan, 32, from Blackbrook, near Duffield in Derbyshire, died in July after falling from her horse, Lilly.

About 60 friends and relatives took part in the Cycle Derby Sportive, in Derby, on 10 April.

The money will go towards the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Family handout
The event was held on what would have been Danni's birthday

Danni's mother Debbie said the event had taken place on what would have been her daughter's 33rd birthday.

"Emotions were certainly running high... but although it was a sad day being Danni's birthday, it was overwhelmingly positive too," she said.

"The amount of money we have managed to raise for the air ambulance is quite simply humbling."

Family handout
The family said Danni would have been very proud of their efforts

Danni's partner Chris Kent also took part in the event.

He said: "I think Danni is looking down at us all and is extremely proud.

"It was a great day. The weather was perfect. I felt quite nervous prior to the ride but it was fantastic to see this huge group of people, all wearing Danni's pink riding colours."

Family handout
The family said taking part had been emotional

Tracey Jones, a community fundraiser for the air ambulance, said: "Everyone involved in the Ride High Danni cycle sportive has done a truly wonderful thing in memory of her.

"The amount they have raised for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance is phenomenal."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics