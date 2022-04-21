Chesterfield man jailed for attempted rape and indecent exposures
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A man who attempted to rape a woman on her way to work, and exposed himself to two others, has been jailed.
Jake Mills, 21, attacked the woman in an alleyway in Chesterfield in November 2020 and while under investigation for this, targeted the others, police said.
At Derby Crown Court, he, was found guilty of attempted rape after earlier admitting a charge of sexual assault and two counts of indecent exposure.
On Tuesday he was given an eight-year sentence.
Mills, of Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, will also serve four years on extended licence, was put under an 18-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the sex offender register for life.
Grabbed woman
Derbyshire Police said Mills approached a woman, aged in her 20s, who was walking to work and followed her and grabbed hold of her.
She managed to get away and meet a friend before reporting what happened to officers.
Then, in September 2021, while Mills was under investigation, the force received reports from two women, aged in their 70s and 80s, of a man who had exposed himself to them in the Chesterfield area.
He had followed them in his car, exposed himself and told them he wanted them to carry out sexual acts on him.
Officers were able to link Mills to the offences thanks to the descriptions of him and his car, along with CCTV, and he was arrested, charged and remanded in September 2021.
He was subsequently charged with attempted rape in relation to the incident in November 2020 as a result of forensic evidence.
In her victim impact statement, the first woman said she now suffered panic attacks, had lost confidence, and had anxiety and depression.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.