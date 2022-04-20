Arrest after man is injured in Chesterfield park stabbing
A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the stomach in a park.
Derbyshire Police said the attack took place between 18:00 and 18:30 BST on 19 April in the Monkey Park recreation ground in Chester Street, Chesterfield, Derbyshire.
The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered a single wound but his injuries are not thought to be serious, police added.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the stabbing.
