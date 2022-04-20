Car and motorbike in Derbyshire village crash
Police are trying to trace the driver of a car involved in a crash with a motorbike.
The motorcyclist remains in hospital after the collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra in Greenhill Lane, Riddings in Derbyshire on Monday at about 15:30 BST.
The car driver did not leave his details but is described as slim, with dark hair and wearing a green T-shirt.
There was a small child in the car which drove off towards Leabrooks.
