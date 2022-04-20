Star Wars toy bought for 99p sells for £2,000
- Published
A 1980s Star Wars toy bought for less than a pound has sold for double its estimate.
The Return of the Jedi Yak Face figure was reduced from £1.59 to 99p by a supermarket and has remained in the same packing since.
Made by Coalville-based Palitoy in 1983, it was one of 37 toys auctioned by a Star Wars super-fan.
The figure had an estimate of £800 to £1,000 but made £2,000 - and the entire collection was sold for £37,500.
The winning bidder is staying anonymous but was confirmed as a UK-based private individual.
Other toys sold included a scarce 1984 Yak Face figure, which made £8,600 after a battle between phone and internet bidders - far, far away from its £2,000 to £3,000 estimate.
In addition, a rare 1984 Anakin Skywalker figure was sold for £5,800, and a 1982 Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett made £3,600.
David Wilson-Turner, from Hansons Auctioneers, said: "There are Star Wars collectors all over the world and the clamour to own rare items is as strong as ever.
"It was a fantastic result for a phenomenal collection. It proves yet again that the Star Wars phenomenon is a force to be reckoned with."
The collection was sold by a 48-year-old from Birmingham who works in financial services and had amassed the items over 20 years.
