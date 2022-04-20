Moorways: Opening date for £42m leisure complex revealed

By Greig Watson
BBC News

The centre has seating for more than 400 spectators

An official opening date for a new £42m leisure complex in Derby has been confirmed.

The Moorways Sports Village, in Allenton, which boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool and water park will welcome the public from 21 May.

In the week before, selected schools, community groups and swimming clubs will be able to try out the facilities.

The opening means the last day of leisure operations at Queen's Leisure Centre will be 8 May.

Derby City Council
The leisure pool has two four-storey flumes

The facility, owned by Derby City Council, has replaced the council-run Moorways swimming pool, which was demolished in 2017.

The new centre has two flumes, a wave rider, leisure pools, soft play areas, a gym, sauna and steam rooms, and a cafe.

The existing Moorways Stadium next door is also part of the complex.

Derby City Council
In addition to the gym and health and fitness studios, the centre has a sauna and steam rooms

Claire Davenport, the city council's director of leisure, culture and tourism, said: "This has been a very exciting project to bring state-of-the-art leisure facilities to the city, and we're thrilled that the wait is almost over and the people of Derby and beyond will get the chance to enjoy them.

"The high standard of facilities and flexible swimming space at Moorways will accommodate competitions, clubs, lessons and leisure swimmers."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics