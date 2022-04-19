'Down but not out': Derby County fans react to club's relegation
By Jude Winter & Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
Derby County fought and fought, but ultimately a 21-point deduction proved too steep a mountain for the club to climb, with their relegation confirmed on Monday.
It means the financially-troubled Rams will ply their trade in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1986.
Off the field, Derby fans finally received hope after US businessman Chris Kirchner was named the preferred bidder to buy the club earlier this month.
And with manager Wayne Rooney already relishing the challenge of next season, are - as captain Tom Lawrence put it - better days for Derby coming?
Fans the BBC spoke to in the city certainly think so.
Speaking outside the club shop, Rob James said: "We don't know what the future holds.
"If the fans continue as they have done, I think it could be a great season."
The 51-year-old, from Castle Donington, added: "It's one to rebuild but it depends on the new owner and what his commitments are."
Simon Mansell, 52 - originally from Chester Green but now living in Melbourne, Australia - said: "Of course it's upsetting for any Derby fan, I was there when we went down in 1986.
"Nobody wants to go through relegation. I think the main thing for Derby and the fans is that we have a club going forward, it's something we can build on and we have to move on."
Teresa Johnson, 46, from Alvaston, said: "Derby have tried incredibly hard, the management team have been absolutely great.
"Wayne Rooney is a hero and I think he's trying really hard to keep the team spirit up."
Tony Arnold, 49, and Charlene Roberts, 36, both from Chaddesden, were optimistic about the future.
Mr Arnold said: "To be honest, I'm looking forward to next season, partying at different away grounds in different places and winning the league and going straight back up.
"Now we've been relegated hopefully Chris Kirchner can do the deal this week. I think players' contracts will be renewed this week too and the academy lads will want to stay."
Ms Roberts said: "I think we will get good players in too and keep players like Curtis Davies, who has been an absolute rock for the club. We've got a great academy too."
Sandra Young, 72, from Spondon, said one of the first things she had bought husband Keith, 74, in 1966 was a Derby season ticket "because he loved going so much".
Mr Young said: "Rooney has done a fantastic job, I want him to stay. I think we should consolidate next season and rebuild from there.
"Hopefully we'll go straight back up."
Mrs Young said: "We knew we'd get relegated really, so we've just accepted it.
"I'm excited for all the new grounds down south.
"We usually go away for a weekend whenever we play down there, Plymouth and Exeter would be nice."
Uncertainty over the future remains. While the sale of the club continues, Derby remain in administration, where they were placed by former owner Mel Morris more than 200 days ago.
Meanwhile, just five players are contracted for next season, and Rooney has been linked to managerial jobs with Everton and more recently, Burnley.
But there is no uncertainty about the pride among Rams fans.
Supporters gathered outside Moor Farm training ground on Monday to applaud the players as they arrived back from the game against Queens Park Rangers.
Reacting to footage of the gathering online, prospective owner Mr Kirchner tweeted he was "buying the right club with the right fans".
Chris Kendal told BBC Radio Derby he drove back from the match feeling "really happy for the future of this football club".
"Down but not out," he said. "So proud of this football club, never been so proud in all my life."
And pride in the spirit shown in the face of almost insurmountable odds seems to be the overriding emotion.
Derby fan Ryan Dilks, host of The Second Tier podcast, also said relegation was inevitable, adding "it was like finally having a tooth pulled out".
"After it happened, I was feeling a range of emotions - from anger, to a bit of despair, to relief," he said.
"Now I'm feeling more proud of the players, the manager, the fans, because we've been through a lot this season, and hopefully this is the lowest of the low and we can look ahead to some more positives coming through.
"We've got a big rebuilding job, probably one of the biggest rebuilding jobs any manager has had to deal with, but I think everyone's feeling positive and can just start anew."