Classic car damaged in Derbyshire crash after 'brakes failed'
Two classic cars have been involved in a crash, which resulted in one being badly damaged.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to Chesterfield Road, Rowsley, just before midday on Sunday.
The crash involved a VW Tiguan, a Hillman Super Minx and a 1961 Vauxhall Victor, which then left the road and hit a tree.
Police tweeted: "The brakes on this 1961 Vauxhall Victor classic fail causing a three vehicle collision."
The driver and passenger in the Victor were left with minor injuries, while the other motorists are not believed to have been hurt.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
