Man taken to hospital after 'large' fight in Derbyshire
- Published
A man was taken to hospital after a "large" fight in Derbyshire.
Police said they were called to King Street in Belper at about 00:10 BST on Saturday after receiving reports of a confrontation.
One man suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for checks, police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and help them identify the others involved.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.